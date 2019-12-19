Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $4,838.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $15.77 or 0.00219655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,579 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

