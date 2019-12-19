Octoin Coin (OCC) Market Cap Hits $3,973.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $3,973.00 and approximately $17,881.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

