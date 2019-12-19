Open Trading Network (OTN) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $15,367.00 and $199.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.