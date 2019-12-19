Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014051 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

