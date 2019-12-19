OST (OST) Price Up 23.5% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Huobi, Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $1.00 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Coinsuper, IDCM, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

