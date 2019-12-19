OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a news impact score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTCM. ValuEngine cut OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCM opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 117.63%. Equities analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

