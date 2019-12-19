Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.74. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

