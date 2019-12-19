Own (CHX) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Own has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $432,046.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official website is weown.com.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

