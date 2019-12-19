OWNDATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $300,642.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $300,642.00 and approximately $12,058.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00324890 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004152 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015117 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.