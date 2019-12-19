Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Acquires £2,672.60 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 470 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 569 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £2,674.30 ($3,517.89).

On Wednesday, September 25th, Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 482 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £2,670.28 ($3,512.60).

LON:OXB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 639 ($8.41). The stock had a trading volume of 74,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market cap of $482.60 million and a P/E ratio of -55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 587.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 629.16. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

