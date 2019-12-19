PAL Network Price Tops $0.0006 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, DEx.top and Kyber Network. PAL Network has a market cap of $251,446.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX, DEx.top, DOBI trade, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

