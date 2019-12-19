Pandacoin Market Cap Achieves $383,561.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $383,561.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.