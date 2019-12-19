ParallelCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,984.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $300,696.00 and approximately $4,984.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00013375 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00556066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

