ParkinGo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.32 million and $28.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086700 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.84 or 0.99808142 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

