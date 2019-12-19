Particl Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00009586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. During the last week, Particl has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $60,205.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

