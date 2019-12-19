Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $279.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.47.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

