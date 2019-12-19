PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Given News Impact Score of -2.11

Media stories about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a media sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted PEN’s score:

Shares of OTCMKTS PENC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 5,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. PEN has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.16.

PEN Company Profile

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

