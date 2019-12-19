Pesetacoin (PTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $492,791.00 and $94.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,082,264 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

