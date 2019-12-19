PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.76% of PGT Innovations worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

PGTI stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $172,384.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,973,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,898 shares of company stock worth $759,171. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

