Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $53,720.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058810 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.88 or 1.00173873 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

