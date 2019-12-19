Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Photronics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 734,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.46. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Photronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

