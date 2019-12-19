Physicians Of Californi Allied Purchases 15,000 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Physicians Of Californi Allied also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 35,718 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $653,282.22.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 27,537 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $484,926.57.

On Monday, December 9th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 38,600 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $649,638.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 32,363 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $615,220.63.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 18,539 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $340,376.04.

On Monday, December 2nd, Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 25,102 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $465,642.10.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 2,500 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 33,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $592,350.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $638.18 million, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.88. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMEH. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 102,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 361,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

