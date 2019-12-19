Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $22,591.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,165,669,870 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

