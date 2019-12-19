PIVX Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $12.62 million and $239,328.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003096 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, Livecoin, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Bisq, BiteBTC, Graviex, Upbit, YoBit, Coinbe, Crex24, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

