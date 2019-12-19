PIXEL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $477,995.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $724,344.00 and approximately $477,995.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,159.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.02638995 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00561977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000546 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

