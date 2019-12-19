PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. PKG Token has a market cap of $69,216.00 and $13,765.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

