PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $9,357.00 and $10.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

