POA Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. POA has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $243,632.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Bancor Network.

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

