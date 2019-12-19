POA Network Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Bibox.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

