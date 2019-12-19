Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PCGH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.12). 124,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.09. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst has a 1 year low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 231.99 ($3.05).

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

