Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Potlatchdeltic reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $44.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

