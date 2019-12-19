PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PQG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PQ Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 143,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

