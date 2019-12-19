PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.54.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.98%.

In related news, Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,370.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at C$11,235,060.90. Insiders purchased 14,974 shares of company stock worth $194,935 over the last three months.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

