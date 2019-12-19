Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 84,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Preferred Bank by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Preferred Bank by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,809 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 861.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.