PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $143.53 million and approximately $410,062.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02636669 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00557739 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

