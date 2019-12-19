Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Tops $1.08 Million

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, BitForex, FCoin and BCEX. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $353,540.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BitForex, BCEX, CoinTiger, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

