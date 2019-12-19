QCash (QC) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.75 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QCash has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. QCash has a total market cap of $44.75 million and $356.42 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

