Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $84,760.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,551.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,162. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 75.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,227,000 after buying an additional 545,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qualys by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 135,221 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.