QuickX Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $353,324.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,773,159 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io.

The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

