R. Rimmy Malhotra Purchases 10,011 Shares of HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,272.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $284,739.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, R. Rimmy Malhotra acquired 173 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $1,124.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, R. Rimmy Malhotra acquired 10,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, R. Rimmy Malhotra acquired 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra bought 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

NYSE HQI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.