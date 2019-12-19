Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Ranger Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

11/28/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

