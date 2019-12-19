Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex, Coinrail and DEx.top. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $641,659.00 and approximately $76,763.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.06585262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001481 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top, DDEX, ABCC, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

