Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $117.01 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, Graviex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00048076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,103,470,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, QBTC, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex, IDCM, Bittrex and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

