Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 561.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

