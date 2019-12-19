Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 158,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,492. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

