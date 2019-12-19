Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN):

12/17/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

11/22/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/12/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for earnings and sales in Q3. Sales of BioMarin’s key orphan disease drugs – Vimizim and Kuvan – are being driven by strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq is witnessing strong commercial uptake in the United States. BioMarin’s rare disease pipeline is progressing well. The company targets regulatory filings for Valrox by year-end and vosoritide in 2020. Growing pipeline focus on gene therapy agents is encouraging. Valrox, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, is anticipated to be transformational, if approved. However, any development setbacks related to its pipeline candidates can hurt the stock. Moreover, uneven quarterly product sales of Naglazyme and Vimzin, owing to infrequent ordering patterns in some ex-U.S. countries, are a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry this year. “

10/30/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

10/28/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $117.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $128.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $93.00 to $77.00.

10/21/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was given a new $129.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,865 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after purchasing an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

