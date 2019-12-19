Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY ended the third quarter on a solid note. Significant increase in the bottom line bodes well. The company gained from its core Technology & Equipment unit that witnessed year-over-year upside in the quarter. Overall sales grew on an internal basis. Internationally, revenues surged as well. The company raised earnings per share guidance, which indicates bright prospects. Product launches are encouraging. Significant expansion in margins is another positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year. Meanwhile, sales of Restorative and Endodontics products as well as Laboratory Dental products witnessed some softness in the quarter. Additionally, unfavorable foreign currency exchange and restructuring costs are expected to exert pressure on DENTSPLY SIRONA’s top line in 2019. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

12/6/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

XRAY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 11,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,888. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

