Rentberry Achieves Market Cap of $85,009.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $85,009.00 and $364.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.