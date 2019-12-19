Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

12/16/2019 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $339.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $310.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $330.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $350.00 to $370.00.

12/11/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

11/19/2019 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $313.00 to $321.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $340.00 to $350.00.

11/4/2019 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/21/2019 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $324.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average of $289.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock worth $2,013,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

