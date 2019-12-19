Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 19th (BOSS, CEC1, ENGI, EZJ, FRA, JST, JUN3, KYOCY, LYG, LZAGY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 19th:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.30 ($18.95) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.89).

